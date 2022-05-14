'God Find Me Another Planet': Mango Maggi Horrifies Internet

Woman makes Maggie with adding mango slices while serving.

People keep trying unique recipes, which often to try these new food items. While some experiments are appreciated, others are dubbed ridiculous.

One of the videos going viral on social media shows an experiment with instant noodles brand Maggi, which has horrified the internet. Maggi is popular among children as well as adult, but the combination of noodles with mango it hard to digest for social media.

The video is shared by The Great Indian Foodie on Instagram.

It shows a woman cooking Maggi noodles normally, by adding magic masala and water in a frying pan. But a short while later, she pours Slice (a mango drink brand) to it, and fresh slices of mango before serving it hot in a plate.

Also Read | NASA Rover Spots Strange Rock Formation On Mars, Sets Internet Abuzz

The video has received over 1.5 lakh views and over 5,000 likes on Instagram.

Users are disgusted by this video since no one has ever seen anything like it.

“Kindly add location so that someone can reach over and offer counselling,” a user commented on the post.

“You people will go into hell,” a second user wrote.

“Goddd, find me another planet,” a third user commented.

Also Read | Sky Bridge 721: World's Longest Suspension Bridge Opens In Czech Republic

Maggi is a popular multinational brand of seasonings, instant soups, and noodles that began in Switzerland in the late 1800s. Nestlé purchased it in 1947.

Apart from India, the instant noodle brand is popular in Bangladesh, South Africa, Pakistan, Singapore, Malaysia, Papua New Guinea, Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

