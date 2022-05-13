NASA Rover Spots Strange Rock Formation On Mars, Sets Internet Abuzz

NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars shows an unusual structure in the rocks that looks like an alien doorway.

One of the most recent images captured by National Aeronautics and Space Administration's (NASA's) Curiosity rover on Mars shows an unusual structure in the rocks that looks like a neatly carved out doorway nestled on the Red Planet. Many internet users are puzzled by the photograph, claiming it to be a hidden alien entrance.

The image was captured at a geological feature known as Greenheugh Pediment, by the Curiosity rover on May 7 and shared on Reddit by NASA on Wednesday.

While NASA has not yet commented on the image, publications like The Independent have said that tthe strange rock formation could be the product of a natural stress fracture caused by a seismic activity.

“Hmm looks like they just had a spot of rain on Sol 3466,” a user commented on the post shared.

Others wondered if there could be water seen in the image. “There is water on the right side of the image or am I wrong,” a second user commented.

The largest temblor ever recorded on Mars occurred on May 4 of this year, and scientists are still trying to figure out where it occurred and what caused it.

NASA has posted some very bizarre and fascinating images of Mars in recent years, which include craters filled with ice, strange chevron-shaped rock formations, hollowed-out mountains, and plenty more.

