'You Make Difference Everyday': Las Vegas Casino Gives $5000 Bonus To Each Employee

A casino in Las Vegas surprised its 5,400 employees by giving each of them a $5,000 bonus.

A casino in Las Vegas surprised its 5,400 employees by giving each of them a $5,000 bonus (Rs 3.86 lakh), according to ABC7.

Employees were filled with tears of joy after the chief executive officer (CEO) of The Cosmopolitan, Bill McBeath, made the announcement. The total cost for bonuses to all the 5,400 employees will be $27 million (Rs 208 crore), the report further said.

While dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Mr McBeath complimented them with maintaining "a younger, exuberant brand".

Daniel E Espino, a chief people officer at The Cosmopolitan said, "It's you, every single day, that makes a difference. Whether you're cleaning rooms, cooking food, dealing cards, selling beverages, or working the front desk," he added.

The Cosmopolitan CEO has also awarded vacation trips to San Diego and Hawaii to his two corporate workers Staci Stafford, a home tasks employee teacher and Samira Harbali, a server at the lodge.

According to the Luxe Gateaways, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, which was recently named one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers in America, is on track to match its previous yearly monetary donations of $1.6 million in 2018 and $1.7 million in 2019.

In 2020, The Cosmopolitan received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's "Best Places to Work" for the eighth year in a row.

