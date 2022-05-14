Sky Bridge 721: World's Longest Suspension Bridge Opens In Czech Republic

The world's largest suspension bridge in Czech Republic has opened for tourists

The world's largest suspension bridge in Czech Republic has opened for tourists and its pictures are going viral on social media.

The bridge, which was under construction for nearly two years, was officially thrown open on Friday. It has been named 'Sky Bridge 721'. The walkway promises spectacular sights of the cloud-shrouded Jesenky mountains, as well as an exciting, but slightly terrifying experience.

The bridge connects two mountain ridges and hangs 95 metres (312 feet) above a valley and can be accessed by cable car. It is 721 metres, or 2,365 feet, long. Tourists will enter it at an elevation of 1,125 metres and exit it 10 metres higher.

It will be one-way walk for visitors who visit the bridge. Upon exiting the other side, they will step on a paved pathway in a forest where the visitors will get to know about Czech history.

The vacation resort, where this bridge is located, said that the 1.2-metre-wide bridge is open to children of all ages and heights, but is not suitable for people with pushchairs or wheelchairs.

According to local media reports, the suspension bridge cost 200 million crowns, which comes around $8.4 million.



The Czech Republic Sky Bridge is 154 metres longer than Nepal's Baglung Parbat Footbridge, which currently holds the Guinness World Record for the longest suspension footbridge.

Sky Bridge 721 is about a 2.5-hour drive from Prague, the Czech capital.

The Czech Republic is a landlocked country in Central Europe. It shares its border with Austria in the south, Germany in the west, Poland in Northeast, and Slovakia in Southeast.

