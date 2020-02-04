Gir Lioness And Cubs Come Across Biker On Road. Watch What Happens Next

A video shows a lioness and her two cubs coming across a biker on a mud road.

A video filmed near the Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat shows a lioness and her two cubs moving to make way for a biker. The video was shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, where it has reignited the debate around human-wildlife conflict while leaving many surprised.

In the video, the lioness is seen walking on the mud road with two cubs following her. A few seconds into the video, a farmer on a bike approaches from the opposite side and stops on seeing the big cats.

On seeing him, the lioness calmly retreats into vegetation bordering the road, allowing the farmer to pass.

"This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary," wrote Mr Nathwani while sharing the video. "It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space."

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan@SanctuaryAsia@WWFINDIA@susantananda3@NatGeoIndiapic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

The video has been viewed nearly 8,000 times on the microblogging platform, collecting a ton of reactions. While some in the comments section expressed surprise at the lioness' reaction, others asked humans to respect wildlife and their space.

Watched too many videos of #Gir lions. Never seen them attacking humans, even if humans are getting real close to them with their motor bikes. Surreal behavior of Asiatic Lions. — Ajay Malage (@BeingAjay_79) February 3, 2020

Incredible wildlife. — Aman Agrawal (@ag2607) February 3, 2020

Thats is the greateness of people and wildlife of Gir, Gujarat. They both consider eachother family.❤ https://t.co/x1cQs6ootz — Hetal Oza (@hetal007_oza) February 3, 2020

Similarly we humans must respect the animal's space — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) February 3, 2020

