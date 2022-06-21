Giant Cobra Swallows Huge Viper In Gujarat, Video Goes Viral

Both the snakes were involved in a brutal fight.

A giant Indian cobra has been recorded slowly eating a five-foot Russell's viper in Kalali, Vadodara.

The Wildlife SOS team - a non-profit charity that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife across India - were called to Madhu Farm when a six-foot Indian cobra was found eating its enormous five-foot viper dinner after a fight between the two snakes. The team carefully removed the cobra from the farmhouse and released it back into its natural environment.

The Wildlife SOS, in collaboration with the Gujarat Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, found the cobra eating the Viper by slowly swallowing the head first. Both the snakes were involved in a brutal fight.

In the clip, the cobra can be seen utilizing a very special feature that snakes possess that allows them to swallow prey much bigger than their heads, like a big rodent or, in this case, another enormous snake.

Indian cobras can be found across India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and southern Nepal. They can grow up to six and a half feet long, and they generally prey upon mammals as an adult, and amphibians, small snakes and lizards when juvenile. The colour of their skin varies according to the habitat, ranging from black with white streaks to a uniform brownish-grey.

In another strange instance earlier this month, a cobra was found at a railway station in Rajasthan. It had sneaked into the control panel and was pictured sitting on the top of a table with his open hood. The incident took place in Ravtha Road (RDT), Kota Division. The six-foot cobra had no effect on train service on the busiest segment.