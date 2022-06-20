Watch: Railways Employee's Feat Helps Train Resume Journey

The video shows the rail staff crawl in the tight space beneath the train

The Ministry of Railways on Monday shared a video of one of its employees performing a brave feat to ensure the smooth running of a train. The clip has been shared by the ministry's official Twitter handle. It shows an Assistant Loco Pilot, identified as Ganesh Ghosh, fixing an air leak on a train.

The video shows Mr Ghosh crawl in the tight space beneath the train, which is halted on a bridge.

The Twitter post said, “Yatriyon ki seva aur suraksha mei samarpit. Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24x7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge and rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey.”

Watch the video here:

यात्रियों की सेवा और सुरक्षा में समर्पित।



Railsevaks are committed to serve its passengers 24x7. An exemplary display of courage by Ganesh Ghosh, ALP who crawled under the coaches of halted train on a bridge & rectified air leakage issue that helped resume the journey. pic.twitter.com/9ZdkXBYacY — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 20, 2022

The video of the loco pilot performing the demanding task comes just days after a railway police official displayed exemplary presence of mind and bravery in saving an elderly woman from being crushed by a moving train.

In a video shared by the Ministry of Railways, the officer as well as another man are seen asking those on the opposite platform to not risk their lives by walking across rail tracks.

However, the warning falls on deaf ears. Moments later, the officer is seen rushing to the edge of the platform to pull an elderly woman safely onto the platform, seconds before the train whizzes past.

The incident at Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur station was captured on a CCTV camera.

आरपीएफ कर्मी की सतर्कता और तत्परता से बचाई गई महिला की जान!



झांसी मंडल के ललितपुर स्टेशन पर पटरी पार कर रही एक बुजुर्ग महिला को वहां तैनात रेलवे सुरक्षाकर्मी ने अपनी जान पर खेलकर बचाया।



सभी से अनुरोध है कि एक से दूसरे प्लेटफॉर्म पर जाने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/HZUCEXvbjs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) June 18, 2022

The police officer's timely response earned him a lot of compliments on social media platforms.