Delhi Metro Posts 'Parting Ways From Weekend' Tweet As Busy Week Begins

Two Metro trains on DMRC network seen going on separate routes.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has posted a photo on Twitter to prepare people for the busy Monday after a relaxing weekend. The photo shows two Delhi Metro trains going on two different tracks with a message about parting from the weekend.

"How parting ways from the weekend feels!" the DMRC has said in its tweet posted on Monday morning, when thousands of commuters begin their busy week. Many of them use Metro trains for their daily commute to escape nightmarish vehicular traffic on roads.

How parting ways from the weekend feels! #DelhiMetropic.twitter.com/ZqYzisKeP5 — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) June 20, 2022

The tweet has been liked by 146 users since being posted a few hours ago. Many users claimed that the photo has been taken at Yamuna Bank Metro station on the Blue Line, where trains are separated, with one track going to Mayur Vihar and the other one to Vaishali.

Currently, the DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network comprising 286 Metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

Metro corridors under DMRC include Red Line (Rithala-Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda), Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-HUDA City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21-NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali), Pink Line (Majlis Park-Shiv Vihar) and Magenta Line (Janakpuri (W)-Botanical Garden).

In March this year, DMRC chief Mangu Singh had said that the ridership of Delhi Metro has crossed 43 lakh, which is 70 per cent of the pre-Covid figures.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the ridership was 60 lakh. DMRC uses the metric of journey or line utilisation, which is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destinations.