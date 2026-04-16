Ghost Office Scam: Applicant Shows Up For In-Person Interview, But The Company Doesn't Exist

A job applicant became the target of an identity theft scam after they submitted their Social Security Number (SSN) and other important personal details, believing that they had landed an in-person interview at a major business centre. In a now-viral social media post, the individual detailed that they had been unemployed for months when they came across a job opportunity and immediately applied, only to be scammed.

"Everything seemed professional over email. They sent me a formal calendar invite, a suite number, and even a security clearance form that I had to fill out with my SSN and a scan of my ID to gain access to the secure floors," the user wrote in a Reddit post.

"I showed up ten minutes early, dressed in a full suit, and went to the front desk of the building. When I told the security guard I was there for a 2 PM interview on the 14th floor, he looked at me like I had two heads."

The security guard checked the directory and informed the applicant that the entire 14th floor had been vacant and under construction for nearly six months. There was no company.

"I tried to call the recruiter number but it was disconnected. I checked the official website they had sent me and it was a 404 Not Found error. It was like the entire company vanished into thin air the moment I stepped into the lobby."

The realisation soon hit them like a 'ton of bricks', the applicant said, highlighting the scammers had all the data about them, which they willingly provided.

"They wanted my data. They now have my social security number, a high-resolution scan of my driver's license, my home address, and my full employment history. I fell for a high-effort identity theft scam because I was desperate for a paycheck," the applicant said.

Check The Viral Post Here:

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Social Media Reactions

As the post went viral, social media users pointed out that such scams are fairly common, adding that no one should hand out their personal information before they have a final offer.

"You should never have to give out your SSN until it's time for the I-9, or final background check after an offer is made and accepted," said one user, while another added: "Scammers have been renting domains for decades. The key giveaway in this scam is the request for ID pre meeting. Always do your ID checks on-site and in real time."

A third commented: "This happened to a family member. He showed up to a building with a sign attached to the door saying “XYZ business does NOT exist, nor is it at this location”. Apparently, the door staff was getting so many people showing up for this scam job interview that they decided to put up a sign."

A fourth said: "If it makes you feel any better, I felt the same way about it being an identity theft scam after a Fortune 500 company put me through a background check. No one, ever, needs as much as info as they requested."