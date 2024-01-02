Chinese Woman Claims She Was Pressured By Employer To Take Rs 2.9 Lakh Loan For A Nose Job

The woman put down her papers on December 10

In China, a woman named Chen fell victim to a deceitful scheme orchestrated by her employer, as reported by the South China Morning Post. Hired as a receptionist on November 21, she initially encountered inquiries about her interest in cosmetic surgeries during the interview, which seemed standard given the company's specialization in such procedures.

Upon signing the employment contract, two company staff members exerted pressure on her to undergo a nose job, claiming it would enhance her career prospects. Despite expressing financial constraints as she was not yet a graduate, they intensified the pressure, ultimately coercing her into taking a 25,000 yuan loan for the cosmetic procedure.

"Everything happened so quickly that I did not even get a chance to refuse," she said.

Eventually, she was persuaded to schedule a consultation at a different clinic, subsequently opting for a loan with a repayment period spanning the next two years.

Upon returning to work post-surgery, she discovered a shift in her role from a receptionist to a consultant. This change was accompanied by frequent criticism from her colleagues.

"The company did not need a receptionist, and I believe the job offer was bait to lure me into taking out a loan for the surgery. After the treatment, they started finding reasons to fire me."

"They would say I sabotaged potential clients and would claim I was causing them to lose money," she said.

The woman put down her papers on December 10 and got 690 yuan (Rs 8115) for her services.