Deepika Padukone, You Need To See This Skater's Ghoomar On Ice

Titled 'Ghoomar Dance on Ice', Mayuri's video on YouTube shows her twirling to the track on an ice rink. Wearing ice skates and a red costume, Mayuri is seen dancing effortlessly to Ghoomar in the video.
"In honor of the film Padmaavat's release, here is my ice skating tribute to the beautiful song Ghoomar! As a Rajasthani, I skate to this song with pride!" she captions her video.
Watch this one-of-a-kind performance below:
Since being shared online on January 26, her performance has already been viewed over 17,000 times on YouTube.
"Terrific performance. Elegant and graceful," writes one commenter. "Really talented," says another.
Padmaavat's makers had released a new version of Ghoomar before the film's release which received over 100 million views on YouTube.
Comments
