German Vlogger Advises Tourists To Visit 'Easygoing' Kerala Over 'Chaotic' North

A German vlogger has advised tourists to visit Kerala if they were looking for an "easygoing" place to travel in the country instead of the 'chaotic' cities in the north. In a now-viral Instagram video titled "India needs a new tourism advertising", Alex Welder said people abroad did not know much about Kerala, which was down to stereotypes from the northern part of the country.

"Okay, I'm in Munnar in Kerala right now and I think India needs a serious rebranding for their tourism. Check this place, these are the tea plantations of Munnar and we have been driving around here for more than one hour, and I can confidently say that the tea plantations here beat any other that I have visited in Sri Lanka, Malaysia or any other Asian country," said Welder.

Welder noticed that despite the Munnar tea plantations being more beautiful, there were hardly any Western tourists in the area, compared to Sri Lanka.

"I think the main reason for that is the stereotypes we have in the West about India, predominantly come from the northern part of the country, with chaotic, overcrowded cities, cows on roads. Southern Indian, in general, especially Kerala, is just isn't that popular or well known among many people in the West.

"So, I think if you are searching for a less chaotic, more easygoing way to visit India, then I really think Kerala is the way to go, guys," he added.

Welder, however, mentioned that akin to the rest of India, Kerala also needed to sort out its trash problem, especially if the tourism potential was to be fully realised.

"One negative I have to address though -- compared to Sri Lanka, the amount of trash here. That's just something where India as a whole has to get better."

'Kerala's Got Great Tourism'

As the video gained traction online, social media users agreed with Welders' assessment, commenting that tourists needed to visit Kerala to understand India's beauty.

"Welcome to god's own Country! Kerala," said one user while another added: "Kerala's got great tourism but it's overshadowed by the hate for India as a whole."

A third commented: "I agree. I was in Munnar last month. It was so beautiful! And the trash too- they are improving in some areas there in South India."

A fourth said: "Darling I was there five years ago. They don't need rebranding! Tourists need to do better research and know what India has to offer !!! Is insane beautiful."