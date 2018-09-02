George W Bush Passing Candy To Michelle Obama Has Twitter Smiling

The sweet bipartisan exchange in the middle of a solemn occasion left Twitter emotional.

Offbeat | | Updated: September 02, 2018 14:41 IST
Cameras caught George W Bush passing candy to Michelle Obama.

The cameras caught a sweet moment between former First Lady Michelle Obama and former President George W Bush during Senator John McCain's funeral yesterday. A clip that has now gone viral on the Internet shows Mr Bush passing a piece of candy on to Michelle Obama as they sat next to each other during the funeral service. Ms Obama can be seen mouthing "thank you" in the short clip.

Though they come from different political parties - Michelle Obama is married to Barack Obama, a Democrat leader and two-time US President, while George W Bush has been a Republican President of the US - the two are known to share a "real fondness" for each other. Yesterday's incident just seems to confirm it:

Watch the video below:

The sweet bipartisan exchange in the middle of a solemn occasion left Twitter emotional. Reactions have even been curated into their own Twitter Moment.

Here is what people had to say:

According to New York Post, the exchange fittingly happened during former Senator Joe Lieberman's speech about the importance of reaching across political lines.

 

