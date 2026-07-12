Gen Z Opens Up About Changing Ideas Of Work, Success And Workplace Culture

A young professional's thoughts on career success have started a discussion about workplace culture, burnout, and the importance of feeling valued at work. Her post highlights how experiences across different sectors changed her understanding of success beyond just earning a good salary.

Nithya Menon's LinkedIn post about rethinking career success has gone viral on social media. She shared her experiences of working in the social impact sector, the corporate world, and education, saying that each transition taught her lessons that no job description or performance review could explain.

In her caption, Nithya said that after four years into her career, she has stopped believing that a good salary is enough. She said that she has worked in the social impact sector, the corporate world, and now in education, and every transition has taught her something that no job description or performance review ever could.

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She added that one of the biggest misconceptions among young professionals is that success is measured only by salary. Nithya said that success is being able to look back at the end of the day and know that the work meant something.

Reflecting on her corporate experience, Menon said that financial stability came with lessons about workplace dynamics. She wrote that she experienced cultures where competition was valued more than collaboration and silence was often rewarded over honesty.

Nithya said that being professional often meant accepting things that people knew were wrong. She added that she was praised when she stayed quiet and labelled too passionate when she questioned decisions or spoke up for people. She said she never understood why caring deeply about work was considered a weakness.

Menon also spoke about common stereotypes linked to Gen Z employees, who are often described as entitled or unwilling to work hard. She questioned whether the generation is simply challenging workplace norms that glorify burnout, disrespect and blind loyalty.

She said that boundaries are not laziness, empathy is not weakness and respect is not something employees should have to earn after years of being overworked.

Sharing how her role in education changed her perspective, Menon highlighted the importance of valuing every person in an organisation. She said that while schools focus on putting students first, students also need support from adults who feel heard, respected, and valued.