Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Know Puja Timings, Fasting Rules And Rituals

Ganesh Chaturthi begins on September 6 and ends on September 17.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Timing: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is celebrated across the nation with immense enthusiasm to honour Lord Ganesha, son of Shiva and Parvati. This year, the celebration will take place over ten days, starting on September 6 and ending on September 17. During this joyous occasion, devotees bring Lord Ganesha idols to their homes offer prayers and sweets, and seek his blessings. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 03:01 PM on September 6, and end at 05:37 PM on September 07. The auspicious puja muhurat time will start from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM on September 7, 2024.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli designs and bring clay idols of Lord Ganesha into their homes. They wake up early, take a bath, wear clean clothes, observe fasting and perform daily puja rituals. People also celebrate the festival by singing and playing religious hymns, dancing to drum beats, and preparing a delicious meal.

Now, as we celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi, here are fasting guidelines and food rules you must follow.

Types of fasting:

Nirjal Fasting: This strict fast involves abstaining from both food and water for the entire day.

Phalahar Fasting: In this type, fruits, nuts, and dairy products like milk and yoghurt can be consumed.

Satvik Fasting: This involves eating simple, vegetarian foods such as sabudana (tapioca pearls), fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Fasting guidelines

Decide the duration of your fast based on personal preference and health. You can fast for the entire day or limit it to certain hours or meals.

During the fast, both physical and mental purity should be maintained. Refrain from negative thoughts and gossip. Engage in spiritual practices like prayer and mantra chanting.

Non-vegetarian food is strictly prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi fasting.

Many devotees even avoid onion and garlic in their meals during the fast.

Fasting meals should be prepared with minimal spices and oil.

Common salt is usually avoided during fasting. Rock salt (sendha namak) is used instead, as it is considered pure for fasting purposes.

If observing a nirjal fast, make sure to hydrate before and after the fasting period by drinking plenty of water.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, and other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

