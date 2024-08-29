Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Famous Ganesh Temples To Visit

Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most well-known Ganesh temples.

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. The festival is celebrated with much pomp and zeal in several states, such as Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka. This year, the celebration will take place over ten days, starting on September 6 and ending on September 17.

Hindus commemorate Ganesh Utsav, as the birth of the adored elephant-headed deity, Lord Ganesha. He is revered as the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Ganesh Chaturthi is marked by the installation of Ganesh's clay idols in homes and public places. The festival concludes when the idol is carried in a public procession and immersed (visarjan) in a river of sea on the day of Anant Chaturdashi.

Here's a list of famous temples one can visit on Ganesh Chaturthi:

Lalbaugcha Raja: The temple, located in Pune, is noteworthy around Ganesh Chaturthi, which is observed in the state of Maharashtra with considerable fervour and devotion. The enormous size and exquisite craftsmanship of the Ganesha idol at this temple are very popular. It is usually adorned with valuable ornaments and jewellery.

Siddhivinayak Temple: Located in Mumbai's Prabhadevi, Siddhivinayak Temple is one of the most well-known Ganesh temples in the country. Celebrities and high-ranking officials frequently come to this temple to ask Lord Ganesh for blessings.

Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati Temple: This renowned temple is situated near Pune. The deity of Lord Ganesh in this temple measures 7.5 feet tall and 4 feet wide. Many celebrities and politicians visit the temple to receive blessings from the Lord. During Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Ganesh is decorated with gold ornaments, adding to its brilliance.

Khajrana Ganesh Temple: The temple is located in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Bricks, jaggery, limestone, mud, dirt, water, and other raw materials were used to create Lord Ganesh's statue. The temple's gate and exterior wall are constructed of silver, with depictions of many moods and festivities. According to the official website, the deity's eyes are made of diamonds, while the temple's upper wall is constructed of silver.