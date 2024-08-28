When Is Ganesh Chaturthi 2024? Know Dates, Shubh Muhurat And Rituals Of This Festival

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Lord Ganesha, as per belief, is also known as Vighnaharta

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi or Ganesh Utsav, is a Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha, the beloved elephant-headed deity. Lord Ganesh is considered the god of wisdom, prosperity, and good fortune. Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India, especially in Maharashtra, and other states like Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu. Lord Ganesh, known as the remover of all obstacles, is worshipped first, among all Hindu gods and goddesses.

According to the Gregorian calendar, the date falls in August or September.

When will Ganesh Chaturthi be celebrated this year?

There is some confusion about the date of the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, like Janmashtami and Raksha Bandhan. This year, the 10-day-long festival will begin on September 6 and continue till September 17.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 Time: Shubh Muhurat and Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to welcome home Lord Ganesha on Chaturthi Tithi will start at 03:01 PM on September 6, and end at 05:37 PM on September 07.

The auspicious puja muhurat time will start from 11:03 AM to 01:34 PM on September 7, 2024.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Rituals And Celebration

Lord Ganesha, as per belief, is also known as Vighnaharta or the one who removes all obstacles. He holds great significance in Hinduism where almost all rituals begin with his worship. Celebrations for this festival begin months in advance with the preparation of idols of Lord Ganesha.

Ganesh Chaturthi has four main rituals -- Pranapratishtha, Shodashopachara, Uttarpuja, and Visarjan puja. People decorate their homes with flowers and rangoli designs and bring clay idols of Lord Ganesha, into their homes. Beautifully decorated Ganesh idols are also placed at puja pandals, homes, offices, and educational institutions on the day of Chaturthi.

The Pranapratishtha ritual is performed by a priest by chanting a mantra. After that, 16 different rituals are performed - known as Shodashopachara puja. Modak, a popular sweet dumpling from Maharashtra, is said to be the favourite prasad of Lord Ganesh. Modak and other sweets and fruits are offered to Lord Ganesh during the puja.

People celebrate the festival by singing and playing religious hymns, dancing to drum beats, and preparing a delicious meal. The third main ritual of Ganesh Chaturthi is Uttarpuja - which is about bidding farewell to Lord Ganesh.

On the 10th and last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the idol of Lord Ganesha is immersed in a nearby river with full devotion, and this ceremony is called Ganesh Visarjan. People chant "Ganapati Bappa Morya, Purchya Varshi Laukariya", which means "Goodbye Lord Ganesha, please come back next year."