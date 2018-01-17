Frozen Lashes, Burst Thermometers At The Coldest Inhabited Place On Earth

Looks like a scene straight out of Disney's 'Frozen'. See pics

Offbeat | | Updated: January 17, 2018 13:23 IST
Anastasia's picture with icy eyelashes has gone viral on social media.

At Oymyakon in Siberia - one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on earth - temperatures have reached such record-breaking lows that people's eyelashes have frozen and thermometers have broken. The Siberian Times reports that a new electronic thermometer in the village recorded temperatures as low as minus 62 degrees Celsius. And then it broke because it was too cold!
 
 

A picture going viral on social media also shows a woman, Anastasia Gruzdeva, with icy, frozen eyelashes in what looks like a scene straight out of Disney's Frozen.
 

According to the Siberian Times, some residents of Oymyakon have recorded temperatures as low as minus 67 degrees Celsius. To put that in perspective, minus 67.7 degrees Celsius has been the coldest-ever officially recorded for a permanently inhabited settlement anywhere in the world, and the frostiest in the Northern hemisphere.

Many others on social media have also shared pictures of their own ice-covered eyelashes
 
 

