Frozen Lashes, Burst Thermometers At The Coldest Inhabited Place On Earth

At Oymyakon in Siberia - one of the coldest permanently inhabited places on earth - temperatures have reached such record-breaking lows that people's eyelashes have frozen and thermometers have broken. The Siberian Times reports that a new electronic thermometer in the village recorded temperatures as low as minus 62 degrees Celsius. And then it broke because it was too cold! A picture going viral on social media also shows a woman, Anastasia Gruzdeva, with icy, frozen eyelashes in what looks like a scene straight out of Disney's Frozen.According to the Siberian Times , some residents of Oymyakon have recorded temperatures as low as minus 67 degrees Celsius. To put that in perspective, minus 67.7 degrees Celsius has been the coldest-ever officially recorded for a permanently inhabited settlement anywhere in the world, and the frostiest in the Northern hemisphere.Many others on social media have also shared pictures of their own ice-covered eyelashesClick for more trending news