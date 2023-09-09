From Thatched House To Bungalow, Civil Servant's 'Inspiring' Story Wins Internet

Mr Nellayappan's post has accumulated more than 640 views and over 12,000 likes.

Nellayappan B, Officer on Special Duty to Nagaland Chief Minister Nephiu Rio, recently shared his life story and left internet users inspired. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the civil servant shared how he once used to live in a single-room thatched house with 7 people and how education, determination and hard work helped him gain success in life.

"I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents & 4 Siblings till I was 30 years old. Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work," Mr Nellayappan wrote while sharing a picture of his thatched house and his bungalow.

Take a look below:

I lived in this single room thatched house (coconut leaf roof then) with my Parents & 4 Siblings till I was 30 years old.

Blessed to reach today's position through Education, Dedication & Hard Work. pic.twitter.com/hLwFsmXaUl — Nellayappan B (@nellayappan) September 6, 2023

Since being shared, Mr Nellayappan's post has accumulated more than 640 views and over 12,000 likes. His story inspired many users on social media as they commented on the post.

"Congrats. Correct. Education, dedication and Hard work is the key. Been there," wrote one user. "Salute to your dedication and hard work sir," said another.

"In the absence of any resource, education is that true means to liberty," commented a third user. "You are great Sir. Normally successful people hide their past but it's your humbleness to share your parental house's picture. This is really a big lesson for everyone that "Never forget your past," added another.

"This is so inspirational, Sir! Also, you've got a beautiful house," wrote a user.

Meanwhile, Mr Nellayapppan also revealed in the comments that he took a home loan for his new house.