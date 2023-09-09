Man Skydives With G20 Flag To Celebrate Mega Summit, Kiren Rijiju Shares Video

The theme of this year's G20 Summit is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam"

As world leaders assemble in Delhi for the grand G20 Summit, captivating visuals of a man skydiving with the G20 2023 flag have surfaced on social media. Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences of India shared a video on Friday that features a man's thrilling skydive from a lofty altitude.

In the video, the man proudly holds the G20 flag to celebrate the two-day-long G20 Leader's Summit in the national capital that is being held at the newly inaugurated Bharat Mandapam.

''I like this very much,'' Mr Rijiju captioned the video. It is not known when and where the video was shot.

Watch the video here:

Earlier in March, an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer was also seen skydiving in Rajasthan while displaying the G20 2023 flag. According to the South Western Air Command, Wing Commander Gajanand Yadava skydived from an altitude of 10,000 feet with the G20 flag with the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth, One Family, One Future'.

Though the video is from March, it has surfaced again due to the G20 summit.

*#G20 Celebration* Wg Cdr Gajanand Yadava posted at Air Force Station Madh Island celebrated G20 summit in the blue sky. He skydived from 10000 feet with G20 handheld flag at Air Force Station Phalodi pic.twitter.com/wuToSLgBay — C PRO South Western Air Command (@SWAC_IAF) March 7, 2023

A day after several top world leaders touched down in Delhi for the G20 Summit, they will gather at the event venue -- the Bharat Mandapam, to kick off discussions on hot-button issues. Notably, the theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency, is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" or "One Earth - One Family - One Future".

Ahead of the summit, strict traffic curbs have been put in place to restrict the movement of vehicles in the area where the G20 summit venue and hotels for delegates are located.

Among the notable world leaders gracing the G20 Summit with their presence are U.S. President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol.