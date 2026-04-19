From Greetings To Being On Time: Indian Woman Says Europe Changed Her Lifestyle

An Indian woman's experience of living in Europe has caught attention online, as she shared how it changed her daily habits and way of thinking.

Visha Khandelwal posted a video on Instagram where she spoke about the cultural differences she noticed while staying in European homes and how she is now using those lessons in her life back in India.

She begins by saying that as an Indian who spent the last few months inside European homes, she learned several things and is now applying them in her daily life.

She first talks about the importance of small social gestures, explaining that she formed the habit of greeting everyone, including cab drivers, waiters and even strangers passing by.

She adds that while this behaviour may not always work the same way in India, it has still changed how she interacts with people.

She says that although sharing the OTP first with an auto driver is practical, she has started having conversations after that and believes that even a short ride can offer new perspectives.

Another habit she highlights is punctuality. Recalling an incident, she says that when two Indian girls were travelling with a Swiss man, they would tell him to meet at 8:45 in the morning if they actually wanted him there at 8:30, yet he would still arrive at 8:30.

She says this consistency has influenced her own behaviour over time, adding that she now finds herself waiting for cabs or autos and often reaching before time. She noted that the stress and guilt of being late and having to apologise is something she now avoids, and feels it is underrated.

Watch Video Here:

Khandelwal also reflects on independence and self-focus. She shares that she has lived in co-living spaces with women aged 35 to 40 who were travelling alone, writing books, focusing on fitness and living without worry.

She contrasts this with societal expectations in India, saying that the thought of what people will say does not even cross their minds. She adds that these women moved out early, started earning on their own and made their own decisions without constant involvement from relatives.

The video was captioned that what she learnt from Europeans as an Indian travelling abroad includes learning to say no and drawing clearer boundaries, which she describes as an important lesson.

Social Media Reaction

Social Media Users gave mixed reactions to the post. One user commented, "The punctuality hack of telling the Swiss guy 8:45 so he shows up at 8:30 is so painfully relatable."

Another user calls it, "So truee and relatable!"