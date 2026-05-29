Major Financial Changes Kick In From June 1: What It Means For You

The upcoming month brings critical regulatory updates spanning taxation, banking, and clean energy. Taxpayers must navigate the first advance tax deadline under the Income Tax Act 2025 by 15 June, while salaried professionals adapt to revised allowances. Meanwhile, digital finance sees stricter safety measures with verified UPI recipient names, and traditional banking services face fee adjustments. Finally, new solar infrastructure mandates and revised PAN thresholds for property transactions will reshuffle standard compliances for investors and everyday citizens alike.

Tax Deadlines and Structural Reforms



Taxpayers and investors must quickly adapt to a series of shifts as June gets underway. The most critical immediate date is 15 June 2026, which marks the deadline for individuals to submit their first advance tax instalment for the financial year 2026-27. Taxpayers with an estimated net tax liability exceeding 10,000 rupees are required to pay 15 per cent of their advance tax by this date. Crucially, this marks the first advance tax cycle operating completely under the newly introduced framework of the Income Tax Act 2025 and the Income Tax Rules 2026. Missing this deadline will result in a 1 per cent monthly interest penalty.

Simultaneously, salaried individuals are navigating revised exemptions under the old tax regime. The Children Education Allowance exemption has been raised significantly from 100 rupees to 3,000 rupees per month per child. Similarly, the hostel allowance exemption has increased to 9,000 rupees per month. Additionally, major cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, and Ahmedabad have officially been added to the 50 per cent House Rent Allowance (HRA) exemption category.

Smarter Digital Payments and Banking Adjustments

In a move designed to curb digital fraud, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) is rolling out a major transparent payment update. When scanning a QR code or entering a mobile number, UPI applications will display the recipient's verified bank-registered name on screen. This replaces user-defined aliases or unverified tags, making it much harder for fraudsters to trick consumers. Furthermore, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is finalising tests to allow provident fund withdrawals directly through UPI, introducing a faster alternative to traditional clearance.

Traditional banking, however, is set to become slightly more expensive. Multiple commercial banks are adjusting their transaction frameworks, meaning cash withdrawals, mini-statement requests, and balance enquiries at automated teller machines (ATMs) may incur higher fees.

Energy Prices and Domestic Revisions

As is standard practice on the first of every month, oil marketing companies are reviewing and updating the prices of Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG), Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), and Piped Natural Gas (PNG). Following steep hikes in commercial 19-kilogram cylinder rates in the preceding month, local markets remain cautious about further potential price upward revisions. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Finance has chosen stability for conservative savers by keeping interest rates for major small savings schemes, such as the Public Provident Fund (PPF) at 7.1 per cent and Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana at 8.2 per cent, unchanged for the current quarter.

New PAN Mandates and Solar Policies

The regulatory landscape for high-value transactions and renewable infrastructure is also shifting. Under the updated 2026 tax definitions, a Permanent Account Number (PAN) is no longer mandatory for standard daily cash deposits over 50,000 rupees. The threshold requiring a PAN for property sales has also risen from 10 lakh rupees to 20 lakh rupees. However, the government has clamped down on larger transactions: a PAN is now compulsory for property deals exceeding 45 lakh rupees, gift deeds, and joint development agreements. Annual cash withdrawals exceeding 10 lakh rupees will also trigger automated PAN reporting.

Finally, clean energy transitions are facing stricter compliance. Starting 1 June 2026, new solar panel regulations dictate that all government-backed, subsidised, or net-metered projects must exclusively use solar modules listed under the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM). No further extensions will be granted, a policy decision that could temporarily push up solar installation prices but aims to safeguard the quality of domestic green manufacturing.