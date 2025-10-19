French Embassy Joins Diwali Date Dilemma With Humour, Wins Hearts With Hilarious Video

Diwali 2025 is causing some confusion this year, with uncertainty surrounding the exact date. According to various reports, people are unsure whether Diwali will be celebrated on October 20th or 21st, with some traditional calendars even suggesting a "split Diwali". Amid this, the French Embassy's lighthearted take on the Diwali date confusion brought smiles and laughter, spreading joy and festive cheer to all.

The French Embassy wrote, "Confused about the Diwali date? So are we! But one thing's certain: lights, joy, and sweets await! Watch our special video on Deepavali - the festival of lights."

The video features Embassy employees in humorous scenario showcasing the confusion surrounding Diwali's date. Their comedic skits add a lighthearted touch to the uncertainty.

In the video, employees share laughs about the confusion surrounding Diwali's date. One jokes about buying two kurtas since Diwali falls on different dates, while another prepares to split a flower bouquet in two to celebrate both possible days. Meanwhile, a colleague receives an invitation to a "Diwali party" but is puzzled about which date to attend due to the uncertain date.

Check out the post here:

Confused about the Diwali date? So are we!

But one thing's certain: lights, joy, and sweets await!



Watch our special video on Deepavali - the festival of lights:



🪔🇫🇷🤝🇮🇳 #HappyDiwali #शुभदीपावली pic.twitter.com/LgY2igoNWO — French Embassy in India 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceinIndia) October 17, 2025

Social Media Reaction

The French Embassy's playful post on Diwali date confusion brought smiles and laughter, showcasing their cultural awareness and creativity. Social media users loved it, reacting with humour and appreciation. One user commented, "Celebrate both days. Life is to celebrate. Happy Diwali guys."

Another wrote, "Diwali is the festival of light over darkness and it is celebrated on Kartik Amavasya since the Amavasya night will be on the 20th l therefore, according to night worship, on the 20th."

"Great work guys! Wishing you all a very happy Diwali." commented a third user.