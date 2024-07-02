American colonies gained independence from British rule.

This year, the Fourth of July will mark the 278th anniversary of the founding of the United States (US). Since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776, this day has been an important federal holiday in the US. In 1776, on this day, American colonies gained independence from British rule. Since then, every year, parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, political speeches and numerous ceremonies mark this day. Americans also wear red, white and blue gear.

The Declaration states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

History of the Fourth of July

Though the American colonies gained independence on July 4, 1776, the process began two days ago, on July 2, 1776, when the Continental Congress voted to declare independence. On that day, 12 of the 13 American colonies officially decided to separate from British rule. Among those who pronounced the American colonies as free states included Thomas Jefferson, a renowned statesman and diplomat at that time, who later became the third President of America (1801-09), and Benjamin Franklin, a political philosopher.

Significance of US Independence Day

Fourth of July is a symbol of American freedom and patriotism. It celebrates the ideals of liberty, democracy and the pursuit of happiness that the nation was founded upon. Various festivities, including fireworks, parades, concerts and family gatherings mark the day. It is a time for Americans to reflect on their history and the sacrifices made by the founding fathers and those who fought for independence. The day also serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice in the United States.

Fourth of July celebrations

In 1801, for the first time, the July 4 celebrations were held at the White House. Since then, it's become an annual feature.

The tradition of fireworks started in Philadelphia city a year after the American colonies gained independence from British rule. To commemorate a year of independence, fireworks were set off on July 4, 1777, when a salute of 13 gunshots was conducted. Since then, staging grand fireworks has become a ritual of the July 4 celebrations. Also, on July 3, 1776, a day before the Declaration of Independence was signed, John Adams, one of the founding fathers, had written to his wife, Abigail Adams, that the day must be commemorated "with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more."