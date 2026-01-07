150 Jets, Delta Force, CIA: How US Captured Maduro In Abbottabad-Like Raid

In its most complex raid since Abbottabad, when the US military killed al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden, the United States captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

US President Donald Trump announced the operation in a post on social media, saying the United States had "successfully carried out a large-scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro." Trump said Maduro and his wife had been "captured and flown out of the Country", adding that the operation was conducted "in conjunction with US Law Enforcement".

They were later taken to New York, where they appeared in court on Monday and pleaded not guilty to drug trafficking and other charges.

Hours after their court appearance, Maduro's former deputy, Delcy Rodriguez, was sworn in as interim president.

The US military proved to the world what it is capable of even when the stakes are high and the time is short, but to do that, it used a significant amount of manpower and materiel.

Special Operations Forces

One of America's most elite and secretive combat forces was involved in the operation -- the Delta Force. The unit specialises in high-risk, high-value missions and is primarily tasked with counter-terrorism operations, hostage rescue, elimination and capture of terrorist threats, and special reconnaissance.

Most missions that Delta Force carries out are classified, and only some operations have become public knowledge over time.

Some of the famous Delta Force operations are Operation Prime Chance, the 2001 Hunt for Bin Laden, the Baghdad Airstrike, the Iraq Hostage Rescue, Operation Gothic Serpent (Somalia), Operation Urgent Fury (Grenada), and the Raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

The operation also utilised the 160th SOAR, or the Special Operations Aviation Regiment, a special operations force recognised for their proficiency in nighttime operations and use of specialised Chinook, Black Hawk and Little Bird helicopters.

Over 150 Warplanes Employed

Warplanes such as B-1 Lancers, F-22 Raptors, F-35 Lightning IIs, F/A-18 Super Hornets, EA-18 Growlers and E-2 Hawkeyes were used in the operation to detain the Venezuelan President.

The RQ-170 Sentinel drone, known by nicknames such as "Wraith" or "The Beast of Kandahar", is an American unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) used for intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance (ISTAR) missions. This stealth aircraft is operated by the United States Air Force (USAF) on behalf of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The CIA Team

The CIA had a small team on the ground starting in August who were able to provide insight into Maduro's pattern of life that made grabbing him seamless, according to a report by Reuters.

The intelligence agency also had an asset close to Maduro who would monitor his movements and was poised to pinpoint his exact location as the operation unfolded.

According to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine, the age range of the crew members on this mission was 20 to 49 years old.

USS Iwo Jima

Maduro was first flown to a US military base and then transported aboard the USS Iwo Jima, a high-capacity amphibious assault ship, to New York.

The USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) is a large US Navy ship that works like a mini aircraft carrier. It is 840 feet long and has a flight deck 140 feet wide. The ship can carry marines, helicopters, jets, and boats, allowing it to launch troops and vehicles directly onto shore.

The ship is designed for amphibious assaults, meaning it can quickly move soldiers from sea to land.

At least 24 Venezuelan security officers were killed in the US military operation to capture Maduro, Venezuela's military announced, bringing the official death count up to at least 56.

Venezuela's Attorney General Tarek William Saab said Tuesday that "dozens" of officials and civilians were killed and that prosecutors would investigate the deaths in what he described as a "war crime".

In addition to the 24 Venezuelan security officers, 32 Cuban military and police officers working in Venezuela were also killed, according to Cuba's government, prompting two days of mourning on the Caribbean island.

(With inputs from agencies)