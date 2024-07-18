'Former Weight Of 120 Kg': Doctor Shares How Weight Loss Changed Her Life

The post has accumulated more than 260,000 views and thousands of likes.

A doctor's post on how weight loss changed her everyday life has gone viral on social media. Taking to X, the doctor, who goes by Dr Vee on the microblogging site, shared a series of pictures showing her transformation over the years. She revealed that she managed to bring her weight down from 120 kilograms. Sharing a small example of her catching the metro, the doctor explained how she could do it only because she decided to embark on a journey to achieve a certain weight and fitness level.

"A little incident from earlier today at the metro station- I was still on the lower level when I heard the train reach the platform above me. Announcements were made and I saw the alighted passengers coming down the stairs. I didn't want to wait for the one," the doctor wrote.

A little incident from earlier today at the metro station- I was still on the lower level when I heard the train reach the platform above me. Announcements were made and I saw the alighted passengers coming down the stairs. I didn't want to wait for the one. (1/n) pic.twitter.com/fdgDmsjcGR — dr_vee (@dr_vee95) July 16, 2024

In the following post, she added, "In less than 5-10 seconds, I managed to sprint up a tall flight of stairs with a heavy backpack behind me and squeezed into the metro before the doors closed. I could have never imagined doing this at my former weight of 120 kgs and with the fitness level of a panda." She also expressed that to get to the point where she is now in her weight loss journey, she works hard every day and invests a lot in fitness.

I work hard everyday, even to this day & invest a lot in my health & fitness. I may not have a perfect body but I am healthy enough to be there for my family, friends & my patients & do my best for them. And THAT, in my opinion, is what fitness and functionality is all about(n/n) — dr_vee (@dr_vee95) July 16, 2024

The doctor shared about her weight loss journey a few days back. Since then, her post has accumulated more than 260,000 views and thousands of likes and comments. Social media users praised her and called her transformation amazing and inspiring.

"The toughest part has to be maintaining and you have done it for 7, 8 years..that would have needed extreme will power," wrote one user.

"Wow! I have never seen such an extraordinary transition. The person on both the sides looks 360 degrees apart. You must have been thoroughly disciplined in order to achieve this," commented another. "Commendable dedication of yours!" expressed a third user.

"Hard work always gives positive results, you're the perfect example of this," added another user. "Very insipirational. Can't believe both are the same person," said one user.