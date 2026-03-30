Former England Captain Michael Vaughan Shares Mumbai Gully Cricket Moment, Praises Young Lad

A simple moment from the streets of Mumbai has captured hearts online after former England captain Michael Vaughan shared a glimpse of children playing cricket in a gully. The post has quickly gone viral on social media, especially during the ongoing Indian Premier League season in India.

Michael Vaughan posted a video on his X account, showing children playing cricket in a narrow lane. Sharing the scene, he described it as a Monday morning scene in Mumbai and mentioned a young child eagerly awaiting his turn to bat.

This scene reflects the intense passion for cricket in India, where even streets are transformed into playgrounds.

Watch Video Here:

Monday morning in #Mumbai .. Check out the young lad waiting to Bat .. pic.twitter.com/DGZHuaXwe5 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 30, 2026

IPL Season Adds Buzz

This post, appearing during the Indian Premier League, further fueled its popularity. Amidst the ongoing cricketing frenzy across the country, this glimpse of street cricket is reminding people of their childhood.

This viral video once again proves that cricket, whether played on a big ground or in small streets, has a special power to connect people.

Social Media Reaction

The video quickly went viral on social media. Many praised the children's simplicity and enthusiasm. The child patiently waiting to bat became the highlight of the video, reflecting the dreams and joy associated with cricket.

One user commented, "Love this! Pure Mumbai energy."

Another user noted, "These all kids Preparing to become next Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma."

"Love how you bring out the gully cricket vibe of Mumbai so perfectly!" added a third user.