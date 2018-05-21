Forget Yanny And Laurel. This New Audio Clip Has Internet Confused

After the viral Yanny or Laurel clip, here's another confusing clip

May 21, 2018
What do you hear?

Just when you thought the whole Yanny or Laurel drama was behind you, here's a curve ball courtesy the Internet. Proving yet again that the Internet is out to get you, mess with your mind and/or wreck your happiness, a new audio file is causing massive confusion in people's lives. The clip is going viral and will leave you scratching your head for an answer.

For the uninitiated, the viral Yanny or Laurel clip plays a computer-generated voice. The Internet's point of contention is what they hear - "Yanny" or "Laurel". Now, another similar clip is out which shows a toy that makes a sound. What's confusing people is what it says - "Green Needle" or "Brainstorm".

Well, why don't you just hear the clip for yourself and join the many debating what the toy says.
 
On the various versions of the clip circulating, several people have shared what they hear. Let's just say, the confusion is huge with this one.

"I hear 'Brain Needle'," says one Twitter user. "I heard either brain storm or 'Green Storm'," says another.

Here's how several others reacted.
 
According to The Telegraph, the clip was actually taken from a 2014 video by YouTube vlogger DosmRider, who reviews collectable toys. He reportedly confirmed to the Press Association that the toy is actually programmed to say "Brainstorm". But that isn't what everyone can hear while listening to the clip.

"It's the character's name in the show Ben 10 Alien Force and the name is used in all the merchandise and the show," he reportedly said. "I was pretty surprised given that I usually don't see any toy reviews or anything like that getting this kind of attention - (it) just seems hilariously random to me."

So what do you hear? Tell us using the comments section.

