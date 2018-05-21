Forget Yanny And Laurel. This New Audio Clip Has Internet Confused

For the uninitiated, the viral Yanny or Laurel clip plays a computer-generated voice. The Internet's point of contention is what they hear - "Yanny" or "Laurel". Now, another similar clip is out which shows a toy that makes a sound. What's confusing people is what it says - "Green Needle" or "Brainstorm".
Well, why don't you just hear the clip for yourself and join the many debating what the toy says.
WHAT IS HAPPENING IN THE WORLD, WHY IS EVERYTHING I HEAR FAKE NOW- Mitchell Moffit (@mitchellmoffit) May 17, 2018
You can hear the words "Green Needle" or "Brainstorm" based on which one you THINK about pic.twitter.com/nUiM1HDzjb
On the various versions of the clip circulating, several people have shared what they hear. Let's just say, the confusion is huge with this one.
"I hear 'Brain Needle'," says one Twitter user. "I heard either brain storm or 'Green Storm'," says another.
Here's how several others reacted.
my poor brain can't take much more of this pic.twitter.com/CHMxBGaeXn- asapedits (@mitchandgreg) May 17, 2018
HOLD UP HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE I'M FREAKING OUT- Line (@sellsynt) May 17, 2018
I hear Laurel- Jenny Merritt (@JennyMerritt1) May 18, 2018
omg what kind of witch craft is this- kitty pinned (@asapsciencestan) May 17, 2018
According to The Telegraph, the clip was actually taken from a 2014 video by YouTube vlogger DosmRider, who reviews collectable toys. He reportedly confirmed to the Press Association that the toy is actually programmed to say "Brainstorm". But that isn't what everyone can hear while listening to the clip.
"It's the character's name in the show Ben 10 Alien Force and the name is used in all the merchandise and the show," he reportedly said. "I was pretty surprised given that I usually don't see any toy reviews or anything like that getting this kind of attention - (it) just seems hilariously random to me."
So what do you hear? Tell us using the comments section.
