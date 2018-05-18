Laurel Or Yanny? 'I Hear Covfefe' Trump Jokes In White House Video The audio snippet with just two syllables ignited an internet meltdown, dividing social media users into staunchly opposed camps: do you hear "Yanny" or "Laurel?"

The clip opens with White House adviser - and first daughter - Ivanka Trump declaring the word is "so obviously Laurel", followed by many others who agree with her.



Presidential counsellor Kellyanne Conway too echoes it's Laurel but jokes she could change her answer and say Yanny. We see what you did there.



White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders drops a "fake news" retort in the video. Vice-President Mike Pence too weighs in on the heated Internet debate. He's Team Yanny, guys.



But a surprise appearance by POTUS puts an end to the disagreement. He hears '



Watch the video:

#Laurel? #Yanny? Or... pic.twitter.com/5hth07SdGY — The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2018

The collective sensory experiment causing a Twitter tizzy mushroomed from a short audio clip originally published by a high school student on Reddit.



Roland Szabo, 18, said he recorded the seemingly innocuous audio from a vocabulary website while doing a project for his school in the US state of Georgia.



He played it for his peers, who disagreed over whether the syllables formed "Yanny" or "Laurel."



Intrigued, Szabo sent it to a friend who posted the clip on Instagram and created a poll that quickly went viral, triggering a mass debate that has spread internationally.



Celebrities too added to the frenzy, including namesake artist Yanni whose saw massive surge in online searches for his name after the madness, according to

pic.twitter.com/kRGBixcBTg — Yanni (@Yanni) May 16, 2018

- Brain game -



Poppy Crum, chief scientist at Dolby Labs in San Francisco, said the environment in which one listens, including whether headphones or a speaker are used, affects the intensity of the frequencies, and hence what one hears.



"When there is more energy towards the mid and higher frequencies, people tend to hear 'Yanny'. When the low frequencies are more emphasized, people will hear 'Laurel'," Crum said.



She added that our brains want to "categorize" the elements of speech when they are ambiguous, as in this case passing them either into the "Laurel" box or "Yanny" box.



In addition, perception can be influenced by multiple factors such as age, sex or native language of the listener, she explained.



"There really isn't a true reality, there is only our perceptual reality," Crum said.



So, what do you hear? Laurel or Yanny?



