Forest Officer Shares Tips From His IIT Preparation Days: ''Discipline, Consistency, No Distraction''

He offered four important tips for students on how to prepare for the IIT exams.

The IIT-JEE exam, deemed one of the toughest in the country demands strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Recently, a photo of a 17-year-old's demanding schedule for JEE preparation went viral, shedding light on the dedication and commitment required to succeed in such competitive exams. Amid the viral debate, an Indian Forest Service officer shared some golden tips for aspirants to help them with exam preparation. In a tweet, Himanshu Tyagi shared four useful tips that helped him during his preparation for IIT.

''College 3rd year: Decided for GATE exam. Next year, result: AIR-06. How do you work toward your goals each day? Discipline. Consistency. No distraction. Writing from my IIT prep and college experiences,'' he wrote. Mental Contrasting, optimizing your environment, believing in yourself and turning inward are the things he believes are recipes for success.

The first suggestion was to practice mental contrasting which involves imagining how one's life would be after achieving the goals. The second is to find out what distracts you and remove it so that you can focus solely on your goals. The third suggestion is to believe in oneself and look back at successful experiences.

''Believe in yourself. Look into your history. Determine instances in your life when you have excelled. If you can do it before, you can do it again,'' the third tip read.

For the last suggestion, the officer wrote, ''Turn inward. If you are ever distracted or overwhelmed, look inward. Instead of blaming others, consider, "What can I do now?"

Earlier, the gruelling timetable of a teenager sparked a heated debate on social media, with several other aspirants and IITians discussing the number of hours needed for preparation for the IIT-JEE exam. According to the schedule, the 17-year-old aspirant gets up at 4:30 am every day, after sleeping at midnight, getting just 4.5 hours of sleep. The rest of the day goes into revising old chapters, attending class, and completing class work with hardly any time for leisure or other activities.