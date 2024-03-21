''4.5 Hours Of Sleep'': X User Shares IIT-JEE Aspirant's Rigid Daily Schedule

The screenshot of the timetable outlined his his sleep schedule and the time allocated to studies.

The IIT JEE (Indian Institute of Technology – Joint Entrance Exam) and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam are considered to be the most prestigious exams in India and are attempted by lakhs of students across the country every year. The exams deemed to be the toughest in the country demand strategic planning, focused dedication, and a disciplined approach. Recently, a user on X shared the rigid schedule of a friend preparing for the JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), underscoring the significance of time management.

The user who goes by the name Mr. Rc on X and identifies himself as a 16-year-old, shared a handwritten timetable of his 17-year-old friend. ''Schedule of a close friend who is preparing for JEE,'' the caption read.

The screenshot of the timetable outlined his daily activities, his sleep schedule and the time allocated to studies. The young aspirant gets up at 4:30 am every day, after sleeping at midnight, getting just 4.5 hours of sleep. The rest of the day goes into revising old chapters, attending class, and completing class work and notes with hardly any time for leisure or other activities.

See the picture here:

To motivate himself, the student also wrote an inspirational quote at the bottom of the schedule that read, ''Never will you have this day again. So make it count.''

The user who shared the post further said that his friend follows the timetable very precisely and is ''filled with determination to bring his family out of poverty.''

Reacting to his post, one user said, ''Too hectic..no time for physical activity.'' Another commented, ''This looks good, especially those power-naps. Would request to begin the day with meditation/running and add any sports for 30 minutes later in the day. All the best.''

A third said, ''Medical evidence shows that sleeping less than 7-8 hours in teenage years leads to poor memory, lower learning, and atrophied problem-solving skills - everything teens need. Your friend should sleep more!''

A fourth added, ''that's some insane discipline if he does it consistently. My routine for NEET and JEE was very indisciplined and vague. Altho I had a decent success, but still I wish I was somewhat disciplined during prep time. may be it would have reduced some unnecessary stress.''

Notably, the exam is divided into two levels: JEE Mains and JEE Advanced. Candidates have to first qualify for JEE Mains to appear for the advanced level of the entrance exam (JEE Advanced). The exam is held twice a year in office mode. The first exam is held in January and the second in April.