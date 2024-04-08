Forest Officer Reveals How His Parents Made Sacrifices For Him : ''Only AC Ever Purchased'

Many appreciated the officer for not letting down his parents

Needless to say, Indian parents make countless sacrifices for their children. They make sure that we don't face the same hurdles which they faced in their time. They also don't shy away from doing anything and everything to make their children's lives better and help them accomplish their dreams and goals.

Recently, Indian Forest Service officer Anupam Sharma took X to acknowledge and highlight his family's efforts while he was preparing for competitive exams. Mr Sharma, who graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Delhi, recently revealed how his parents had brought an air conditioner (AC) for him so that he could prepare well for his exams.

''This is the only AC my parents had ever purchased, ~10 years back in 2014. It was installed in my room so that I can prepare for competitive exams with greater comfort & focus in summer. Just a glimpse of efforts put in by middle-class parents for their children's future,'' Mr Sharma wrote on X along with a photo of the AC.

Here's the post:

This is the only AC my parents had ever purchased, ~10 years back in 2014.



It was installed in my room, so that I can prepare for competitive exams with greater comfort & focus in summers🌞.



Just a glimpse of efforts put in by middle-class parents for their children's future. pic.twitter.com/ehrszbiDKK — Anupam Sharma, IFS (@AnupamSharmaIFS) April 7, 2024

Social media users loved the post, while some got emotional and poured their feelings into the comment section. Many appreciated the officer for not letting down his parents and praised him for his hard work and dedication.

One user wrote, ''They are proud parents and you did hard work and brought change, Sir.'' Another commented, ''The level of sacrifice and contribution that parents make for their children is something that no one else can even imagine; parents live out their dreams in their children.''

A third said, ''The best part is that you don't let them down. Probably one of the best feelings for parents to see their son making their dreams into reality.''

A fourth added, ''Middle-class parents are God. Good, you didn't disappoint them & it paid off. Do well. Good luck.'' Yet another said, ''You are very lucky. These little efforts make so much difference.''