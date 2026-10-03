Foreigner Recites Hanuman Chalisa At 2X Speed, Leaves Viewers Surprised

A video of a foreigner reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is going viral on social media. In the video, he can be seen reciting the devotional hymn at nearly twice the speed of a typical recitation. Viewers were surprised to see foreigner Nick Dearman recite the Chalisa so quickly. Despite the rapid pace, he maintains a proper flow and remains fully focused throughout the recitation.

Nick, who is currently based in Texas, shared the video on Instagram, where he announced that he would attempt to recite the devotional hymn at high speed.

Watch Video Here:

He then got straight into the recitation, keeping his eyes and attention focused as he moved quickly through the verses. Despite the speed, Nick appeared completely in control and moved from one line to the next without missing a word.

He maintains a constant speed throughout the video and continues reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at the same pace until the end, maintaining his rhythm throughout.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "You chant better than me."

Another user noted, "You are doing a great job, brother."

A third user called it "Amazing."

A fourth user commented, "It touched my heart."

