Foreign Traveller Shares 'Honest Guide' To Travelling In India, Video Viral

A foreign national has gone viral on social media for sharing an honest guide for first-time travellers coming to India. In a now-viral Instagram video, content creator Rory Porter, who has visited India twice this year, shared precious tips about commuting, food and how to enjoy the true warmth of the country.

"You are thinking of going to India, but you don't want to do like every other broke backpacker you see on the internet. Well I have got you covered," said Porter, who suggested booking trains like the Vande Bharat Express.

"Indian trains aren't really that bad. Most of the time, when you see this image, that's actually Bangladesh. And the trains in India actually look like this. Trains like Vande Bharat are high-speed and common in India. They are also very affordable. For example, a five-and-a-half-hour train journey from Delhi to Amritsar will cost you as little as 12 pounds, plus you have a meal included," said Porter.

He added that tourists can also hire a driver, as he did during his North India trip, which is both comfortable and a non-expensive option.

As for food, Porter advised that tourists should stop being excessively frugal and spend a decent amount to eat healthy, tasty and hygienic food.

"If you have more than 1 pound to spend on food, then you can go to some extremely nice restaurants, where in just around 4-5 pounds you can get nice curry with some rice or bread. Food is normally super fresh and the restaurants are verty hygienic."

'Make Friends'

Regarding his best tip for first-time travellers, Porter urged tourists to make friends in India to enjoy the true hospitality that the country has to offer.

"People in India are extremely friendly. Be open-minded, be respectful, and if your friend invites you round for a chai or some food, definitely say yes. If you say yes, then you are gonna experience the best chai, the best food and probably the best hospitality that you will ever experience."

Porter suggested that tourists should check for reviews where travellers from other countries have stayed previously and given a review to ensure they are not duped.

As the video went viral, the majority of social media users agreed with Porter's assessment, with one user stating: "People don't realise that India is a country of 1.5 billion people and you can't always expect a good experience everywhere, so you have to be careful and chose nice places."

A second added: "Please also cover that if you have tight budget and you want to eat unhygienic on the street by choice then don't blame India for that. Thankyou."

A third commented: "Flying is also an affordable option when in India and doesn't take too long!"