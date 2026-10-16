Watch: Tesla Car Flies, Drives Upside Down In Stunning Demo

Tesla has brought flying-car concepts a step closer to reality, though everyday use remains a distant prospect. The company demonstrated a redesigned Roadster that drove upside down on a specially designed ramp, performed brief airborne manoeuvres and landed safely during an event at a SpaceX facility in McGregor, Texas, on October 15, nearly nine years after the next-generation electric sports car was first unveiled.

The demonstration marked a major moment for the long-awaited electric supercar. The vehicle drove up a huge curved ramp, continued along it upside down, then flew through the air before landing safely. The stunt showcased technology developed with SpaceX, Musk's rocket company.

Musk shared a video of the demonstration on his social media platform, X, with the caption: "Turns out the future does have flying cars."

Tesla's official account also shared footage of the demonstration.

The redesigned Roadster features SpaceX-developed cold-gas thrusters, which use pressurised gas to generate thrust. Combined with other specialised systems demonstrated at the event, the technology allows the vehicle to perform unusual movements that would not be possible for a conventional road car.

However, the demonstration took place under controlled conditions, and there is no indication that the Roadster is approved for airborne operation on public roads. Regulatory, safety and practicality questions remain unresolved. The Roadster's airborne movements were shown under controlled conditions, and questions remain about the practical use, safety and legal approval of such technology on public roads.

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Tesla first announced its next-generation Roadster in November 2017, with production originally expected much earlier. The project has faced repeated delays, leaving customers waiting years for the electric sports car.

The company now plans to begin production in 2028, according to reports following Thursday's unveiling. This means customers may still have to wait before the redesigned vehicle becomes commercially available.

Although the demonstration offered a glimpse of what future vehicles might be capable of, it remains too early to say whether flying cars will become a practical part of everyday transport. For now, Tesla's latest Roadster has brought the idea closer to public attention, even as its commercial future remains uncertain.