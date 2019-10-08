This Noida Restaurant Serves Food - And Adventure - 160 Feet Up In The Air

Customers get to spend 40 minutes in the air at Fly Dining Noida.

Imagine devouring a scrumptious meal at 160 feet above the ground! This is now reality in Noida as food and adventure have found the perfect balance.

Fly Dining at Noida sector 38 A has become a perfect place for adventure lovers where they can enjoy their food in a unique way and place -160 feet up in the air.

A huge table surrounded with 24 seats is lifted up with a crane. It also has a less widen central passage to allow free movement of waiters and other staff.

The man behind the idea, Nikhil Kumar shared that this idea came from his visit to Dubai, where he had experienced something similar.

Mr Kumar says he first witnessed this two years ago in Dubai and had been toying with the idea of bringing it to Noida since then. "It took two years because we have been focusing more on safety and ensuring customers get an amazing experience. Experts from Germany have trained us," he said.

He described his unique idea to be not merely selling food but "experience."

Transforming his idea into reality wasn't an easy job as he had to take care of the customer's safety. "We don't allow pregnant women and kids below the height of 4 feet and haven't got any complaint till now," said Mr Kumar.

The equipment being used in this fly dining experience is tested and certified from Germany while the crane that suspends the structure is from Dubai. Once seated, the safety belts buckling to the seat are checked thrice before launching into the air.

Customers who alighted after their 40 min stays in the air expressed how thrilling and exciting experience had been.

Parul Gupta, who celebrated her birthday at the heights, said, "It was such an exciting experience and thrilling."

Vimmi Bhatia, another person who enjoyed the flying dinner with her kids, said, "It is a totally different experience from other restaurants and next time I would love to visit this place with my husband."

The dining time in the Fly Dining starts at 6 in the evening and longs till 10 pm. Customers get to spend 40 minutes in the air.

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.