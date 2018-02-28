Woman Pays $493 Water Bill With Bag Full Of Pennies - 49,300 Of Them

On Monday afternoon, Dana McCool from Deltona, Florida showed up at the Deltona Water Department office with a bag full of pennies to pay off her $493 water bill, WFTV reported.
To be precise, she brought 49,300 pennies with her.
The woman said the pennies were part of a peaceful protest against the high water bills in the Deltona area.
"There should be a statement made that I was paying this bill under protest," Ms McCool told the channel.
Officials at the water department took all the pennies in the back and it was only after three hours they returned with her payment receipt, WFTV reported.
The woman told the local channel that she has been struggling with high bills since 2016 and has received monthly bills as high as $700.
The water company said customers should flag off authorities if they feel their bill is too high as it could be an outcome of water leaks.
In a Facebook live video posted before she dropped off the pennies, Ms McCool said her protest is for all the people who have been wronged.
"I'm doing this for all the residents of Deltona," she said.
