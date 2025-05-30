Indian Man Attempts Selfie With Tiger In Thailand, Watch What Happened Next

An Indian tourist was attacked by a tiger in Thailand's Phuket. The man who tried to take a selfie with the wild animal at the famous Tiger Kingdom received minor injuries.



A video of the incident posted on the social media platform X has gone viral, with many questioning the safety protocol and the welfare of the animals in such areas.



In the 25-second clip, the unidentified man is seen walking alongside a tiger. He then tries to take a photograph with the tiger. In the same frame, a trainer is seen using a stick to instruct the tiger to sit down.



But the animal gets aggressive and attacks the man, who is heard screaming.



In the comments section, several people expressed concern and wondered if the man was fine. Some called for better safety measures to avoid something like this from happening in future.



Asked whether the man survived, the person who posted the video said, "Yes, apparently, minor injuries".

Cats usually don't like "being petted on the lower (back) body", said another user.



"This man was petting the tiger continuously near above mentioned body area which must have frustrated the tiger. The final straw was when the man cupped it for a photo," the person added.

The chilling video "exposes a dangerous trend" wherein tourists get "lured into risky photo-ops with tigers in Thailand", read another comment.

My immediate reaction to this video was a chilling realization: that could have been me! This chilling video exposes a dangerous trend: many Indian tourists are lured into risky photo-ops with tigers in Thailand, often due to relentless peer pressure.



The incident came weeks after a 50-year-old man was mauled to death by a tiger in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh.



The person, Prakash Pane, was attacked by the big cat at around 5 AM. He was working on his farm, sub-divisional officer of forests BL Sirsam told PTI.



The official said the tiger was wandering around Kundwa village, for more than a month.



The people heard the cries of the man, rushed to the spot and threw stones at the tiger.