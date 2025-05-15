Video Shows Uber Driver Pointing Gun At Passengers In Florida, Probe Ordered

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A video shows an Uber driver threatening rapper Krissy Celess with a gun. The altercation began over directions, escalating to the driver’s aggression. Celess and her friend shared the incident on Instagram, prompting outrage.

A disturbing video has surfaced online, showing an Uber driver pulling a gun on a Miami rapper Krissy Celess, also known as Bomb Ass Krissy, and her friend after an altercation over directions. The incident began when Ms Celess allegedly told the driver which turn to take, prompting the driver to become aggressive. The situation escalated when, after Mr Celess commented on the driver's demeanour, the driver suddenly pulled out a gun and pointed it at Ms Celess and her friend in the backseat.

The rapper shared footage of the terrifying encounter on Instagram."Get out of my vehicle now. You're no longer on the ride. Get out," the driver yells while calling 911. Ms Celess believes her comment about the driver's "crazy eyes" triggered the driver's aggressive reaction and led to her pulling out the gun.

Krissy Celess and her friend are planning to sue Uber over the incident.

"I would argue that the Uber driver was extremely aggressive, and the reaction of pulling a gun was extremely excessive. You know, emotions can sometimes spur out of control because of a simple disagreement, but those disagreements do not necessitate a firearm to be pointed at you," said attorney Carlos Dominguez, who is representing both passengers.

In a response to the video, Uber responded: "This is concerning, and we're so sorry this happened." Notably, Uber's guidelines explicitly prohibit drivers from carrying firearms. Uber has now removed the driver from its platform and is cooperating with the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Hollywood Police.