Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Noida Man Heading To Airport Dies As Cab Driver "Falls Asleep": Family

The vehicle, a WagonR, rammed a stationary tempo near the toll plaza of the Delhi Noida Direct flyway.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Noida Man Heading To Airport Dies As Cab Driver "Falls Asleep": Family
The man who died was 59 years old.
  • A 59-year-old man from Noida died in a car crash on the way to the airport
  • The driver of the WagonR allegedly fell asleep and the car hit a stationary tempo
  • The driver suffered injuries and is undergoing treatment
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.

A man from Noida has died allegedly after the driver of the cab he had booked fell asleep and the car rammed a stationary tempo, the family has alleged. 

Rakesh Arora, 59, a resident of Garima Vihar in Sector 35, had left his home at 3:50 am on Saturday and was heading to the airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru for a business meeting when the accident occurred. He had booked an Uber. 

The vehicle, a WagonR, rammed a stationary tempo near the toll plaza of the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. The family alleged that the driver fell asleep while driving.

Police said they received information around 4:15 am that a person was trapped inside a mangled vehicle. The driver - 32-year-old Sudhir - and Kumar were taken to AIIMS, where the 59-year-old was declared brought dead. 

Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment. "Doctors have said he is unfit to give a statement, and the final medical opinion is pending. No witnesses have been found," said an official.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered. 

Uber has not responded to a request for comment so far.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Noida, Cab Driver Falls Asleep, Uber
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com