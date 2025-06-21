Noida Man Heading To Airport Dies As Cab Driver "Falls Asleep": Family

A man from Noida has died allegedly after the driver of the cab he had booked fell asleep and the car rammed a stationary tempo, the family has alleged.

Rakesh Arora, 59, a resident of Garima Vihar in Sector 35, had left his home at 3:50 am on Saturday and was heading to the airport to catch a flight to Bengaluru for a business meeting when the accident occurred. He had booked an Uber.

The vehicle, a WagonR, rammed a stationary tempo near the toll plaza of the Delhi Noida Direct (DND) flyway. The family alleged that the driver fell asleep while driving.

Police said they received information around 4:15 am that a person was trapped inside a mangled vehicle. The driver - 32-year-old Sudhir - and Kumar were taken to AIIMS, where the 59-year-old was declared brought dead.

Sudhir is currently undergoing treatment. "Doctors have said he is unfit to give a statement, and the final medical opinion is pending. No witnesses have been found," said an official.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered.

Uber has not responded to a request for comment so far.