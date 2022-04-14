Watch: Bride Does Push-Ups In Heavy Lehenga And Jewellery

The 12-second video has got more than 1,600 views

If you're looking for motivation to get back into shape, a viral video of a bride doing push-ups in her wedding lehenga and jewellery might just be it. The video showed the woman, all dressed up for her big day, doing a few push-ups at what appears to be a salon. She seemed happy after the workout and even showed her biceps. The woman did the push-ups on the floor without any difficulty. “Fitness with a difference. A bride doing push-ups with (sic) lehenga and jewellery,” read the caption on the video shared on Twitter.

Fitness with a difference. A bride doing pushups with lehenga and jewellery,,, pic.twitter.com/WQYYiubnVN — dinesh akula (@dineshakula) April 14, 2022

The 12-second video has got more than 1,600 views within a couple of hours of being shared.

The bride appeared to prove that if there ever was a more opportune time for fitness, this was it.

Here, the bride is seen flexing her muscles

Indian weddings are full of fun. From elaborate food to dancing one's heart out, there's no boring moment. However, it becomes all the more interesting when the show-stoppers — the bride and the groom — indulge in something unique.

At one such wedding in Gurugram, the bride and the groom set fitness goals on their big day. The couple, both fitness experts, decided to do push-ups on the wedding stage instead of the traditional photoshoots and spectacular bridal entrances.

On another such occasion, a bride decided to dump the traditional bridal entry for something unconventional. The Gurugram-based entrepreneur danced her way to the stage. And she involved her family and friends, too, in the celebrations. The bride and her family danced to the song Sau Aasmaan from the film Baar Baar Dekho.

Earlier this year, a bride even teased the groom during the varmala ceremony. What caught the attention of the internet was the woman's acrobatic skills. She bend back in an arch, even in her heavy bridal lehenga, and made it impossible for her husband-to-be to place the garland around her neck. As a result, many people even described her as “matrix dulhan” after the Keanu Reeves-starrer action flick of the same name.