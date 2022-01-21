Watch: Bride Teases Groom During Varmala In Hilarious Video

A bride was seen bending back during the varmala ritual in a hilarious video

Desi weddings can be great fun. From watching excited relatives and indulging in delectable food to dancing one's heart out and showing off the best ensembles from one's closet, there's a lot that makes them fun. But the showstoppers of a wedding are always the bride and the groom. And things can get exciting if the bride and groom come up with their own antics to add fun to the rituals. We witnessed such an incident in an Instagram video that has recently gone viral. The clip is from the varmala ceremony. In the video, just as the ritual is about to commence, the bride gives the groom a surprise.

The groom, dressed in a beige sherwani, is about to put the garland around the bride's neck when she shows off her flexibility. Even when clad in her heavy bridal lehenga, she bends back in an arch, making it difficult for her husband-to-be to put the garland around her neck. The groom finally pulls her upright and the two share an amused looks. The couple was all smiles throughout this fun-filled act.

The video, which was posted four days ago, has garnered 4.3 million views on Instagram. Users were amazed by the bride's act. Some of them commented that she must be a "yoga teacher" while others called her "Matrix Dulhan."

Take a look at the video:

Weddings are coming up with interesting twists these days. Recently, a couple from Tamil Nadu surprised us by announcing a "Metaverse wedding reception." The couple, who will get married in February, decided to hold their reception in a curated virtual world.

In another wedding ceremony, the bride chose to keep her late father's words with her. How? She got his words sewn into her bridal veil. The video, which went viral, was captioned, "Bride Suvanya got her father's letter embroidered on her dupatta and that's absolutely heartwarming." Read more about it here.