Bengaluru Ferrari Owner Evades Road Tax, Made To Pay Rs 1.42 Crore

In a high-octane crackdown on tax evasion, a Ferrari owner was forced to shell out Rs 1.42 crore after Regional Transport Office officials caught the luxury supercar being used on the streets of Bengaluru without road tax being paid in Karnataka.

The red Ferrari SF90 Stradale, which has a starting price of 7.5 crore, has been attracting eyeballs in the city over the past few months.

On Thursday morning, officials from the Bengaluru South RTO located the Ferrari, which was registered in Maharashtra, and verified its tax status. Upon confirming that tax had not been paid, they seized the vehicle and issued a formal notice to the owner, giving time until evening to make the payment.

The notice also warned of legal consequences in case of non-compliance. Acting swiftly, the owner cleared the entire dues and penalties amounting to Rs 1,41,59,041.

According to officials, this is one of the largest single-vehicle tax recoveries in recent memory. The department has said that it will continue cracking down on luxury vehicles operating without valid tax payments.

In February, the transport department had seized 30 luxury cars including Ferraris, Porsches, BMWs, Audis, Aston Martins and Range Rovers for tax evasion. Over 40 RTO officers were involved in the operation.