Fitness Goals: Bride And Groom Do Push-Ups Onstage In Viral Video

Akshita Arora and Aditya Mahajan did push-ups during their wedding.

This couple did not just set couple goals on their wedding day - they set fitness goals too. When Akshita Arora married Aditya Mahajan, they decided to do something special that would show off their love for fitness and exercise. Foregoing the usual exotic wedding photo shoots and grand bridal entries, the couple - both fitness coaches at Fittr With Squad - decided to do push-ups on the wedding stage. A video of the moment is now going viral on social media.

The wedding took place at Heritage Village Manesar in Gurugram last Saturday, according to an Instagram post shared by the groom.

In the short clip, which gained viral attention after it was shared on Instagram by makeup artist Parul Garg, the bride and groom can be seen doing push-ups on the wedding stage. Akshita Arora and Aditya Mahajan worked out like pros onstage, undeterred by the heavy wedding outfits they both wore.

"Push-ups on wedding stage? Fitness goals by my bride Akshita Arora and her beloved Aditya Mahajan," wrote Parul Garg while sharing the video.

Since being posted online three days ago, the video has racked up over 9.8 lakh views and 77,000 'likes', along with hundreds of comments.

"Hats off to the bride," wrote one Instagram user. Another agreed, writing that it was amazing to see the bride acing push-ups while wearing heavy clothes and jewellery.

Several other Instagram users just dropped clapping emojis in the comments section.

