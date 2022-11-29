Actor Nora Fatehi Arrives In Qatar To Perform At FIFA World Cup Event

Videos of Ms Fatehi dancing have gone viral on social media.

Actor Nora Fatehi landed in Qatar today to perform at a FIFA Fan Fest for the ongoing World Cup.

Ahead of her performance later today, Ms Fatehi was caught on camera singing and dancing to the official FIFA World Cup anthem 'Light The Sky'. Videos of Ms Fatehi dancing have gone viral on social media.

The actor took to social media to share glimpses of her journey to Qatar.

"Nora Fatehi is the most followed Arab artist in the world on Instagram with 42 million followers and counting," FIFA said in a statement.

"The FIFA Fan Festival will be an amazing experience. Fans from all over the world will be introduced to the Arab culture, which is also part of my story - we can celebrate a great football party all together. Our team is preparing many surprises to provide a historic performance - be excited!" it added.

The FIFA Fan Festival will take place at Al Bidda Park in Doha. The fan fest will see many global entertainers perform throughout the duration of the world cup.

