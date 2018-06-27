Messi Scored, Argentina Won But Twitter Only Obsessed With Maradona Memes

FIFA World Cup 2018: From Priya Prakash Varrier to Black Panther's Wakanda, football legend Diego Maradona got meme'd and how. Scroll down for the funniest Maradona memes.

How Diego Maradona celebrated the opening goal during the match between Nigeria and Argentina (AFP)

New Delhi: 

It's hard to believe Twitterati would be talking about anyone other than Lionel Messi and Marcos Rojo after last night's thriller of a match that saw Argentina beat Nigeria to stay in the World Cup. But football legend and captain of Argentina's 1986 World Cup winning team Diego Maradona seems to have stolen some of their thunder. The highly emotional Maradona was photographed gesticulating wildly throughout Argentina's rollercoaster World Cup victory over Nigeria on Tuesday. It didn't take long for the Internet to turn photos of the football legend into memes. From Priya Prakash Varrier to Black Panther's Wakanda, the 57-year-old got meme'd and how.

We scoured the Internet to find you the funniest Maradona memes. Take a look!

Some thought Maradona fit in perfectly on a rollercoaster:

 

 

 

Others thought Maradona fit in just fine on a water slide:

 

 

What's Priya Prakash Varrier got to do with it?

 

 

There were many, many Wakanda memes:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maradona (and Messi) got the Game of Thrones treatment as well:

 

 

With friends like these...

 

 

"It's exhausting being Maradona"

 

 

Even Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was on the edge of his seat as he watched Maradona's exaggerated reactions while cheering for Argentina. On Twitter, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "Uff this Maradona adds so much stress. Love the Nigerian team but have to have Argentina in the play offs. My Phews continue..."

 

 

Throughout Argentina's 2-1 victory, which secured the South American giants' passage into the last 16, the host broadcaster television feed regularly cut to images of an animated Maradona as the tension mounted. 

When Messi gave Argentina the lead early in the first half, Maradona screamed his delight, crossing his hands across his chest and gazing to the heavens. When defender Marcos Rojo scored the winning goal with just four minutes remaining, Maradona rushed to the front of the VIP box where he was watching and gave a one-fingered salute with both hands and shouted an obscene insult - all of which ended up as memes on Twitter.

There has been no dearth of memes from the ongoing World Cup in Russia. 

Last week, a giant red inflatable ball found its way to the pitch during a match between Switzerland and Brazil. It was promptly burst by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, better known as just Alisson. A video of Alisson stomping on the ball towards the end of the game, which ended in a 1-1 tie, quickly viral on social media and inspired hundreds of hilarious memes.

Click for more trending news


Trending

