Maradona Makes Obscene Gesture, Shouts Insult After Late Argentina Win

Diego Maradona reacted to Marcus Rojo's winner with a one-fingered salute

As Argentina grabbed a late winner in their final group game in the World Cup against Nigeria, an emotional Diego Maradona responded with an expletive and a one-fingered salute.

Manchester United left back Marcus Rojo scored a stunning volley late on in Argentina's must-win match to secure a massive win after Lionel Messi's opener was cancelled out by a Victor Moses penalty.

A highly emotional Maradona rushed to the front of the VIP box where he was watching and gave a one-fingered salute with both hands and shouted an obscene insult.

Lionel Messi set the two-time winners on their way with his first goal in Russia but Victor Moses equalised from the penalty spot and as time ticked away the increasingly ragged South Americans appeared to be heading home.

But Rojo made a surprise appearance in the box to turn home a cross from Gabriel Mercado with a crisp side-footed volley in the 86th minute to send the Argentine fans in Saint Petersburg, including legendary 1986 World Cup winner Diego Maradona, into raptures.

Maradona later fell unwell and a video emerged of him being helped by two people in his entourage into a chair. Photographs showed the 57-year-old being tended to by parademics, although Argentinian daily Ola reported he later went to his hotel.

Rojo's VAR escape

Argentina's escape came after Rojo came close to having a penalty awarded against for handball minutes earlier until he was saved by a controversial VAR review.

"It is marvellous to have won it in this manner. It is a deserved joy," Messi said in quotes on Argentina's official Twitter account.

"We knew God was with us and wasn't going to let us go out.

"I thank all the fans that are here, for all their sacrifice and to all those in Argentina that were always with us."

Argentina were held by Iceland in their tournament opener and then humiliated 3-0 by Croatia, putting the 2014 finalists on the brink of a first-round exit.