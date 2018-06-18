At World Cup, Brazil Player Pops Giant Ball On Pitch, Becomes A Meme

#Copa2018#WorldCuppic.twitter.com/cEEhNkeaXd- Reality Social (@RealitySocial) June 17, 2018
The fact that the Brazilian goalkeeper was merciless in his treatment of the beach ball is probably a good thing, given that in 2009, Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina cost them a game when he became distracted by a similar ball.
In any case, the picture of Alisson stomping on the ball has drawn many hilarious analogies. Take a look:
Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams. pic.twitter.com/yWra2xAMPp- André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) June 17, 2018
Alisson memes are going viral pic.twitter.com/XkQsO5JpJL- Seleo Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 17, 2018
And several Liverpool jokes emerged:
@Alissonbecker quashing the transfer rumors #alisson#brasui#BrazilSwitzerland#worldcup2018#worldcuppic.twitter.com/2QSxJZExra- Eric Buckmeyer (@EricBuckmeyer) June 17, 2018
When Liverpool try to sign Alisson. pic.twitter.com/NlQR8fykvH- Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) June 17, 2018
And everyone had a good laugh
June 17, 2018
"Now you see it. Now you don't."- Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) June 17, 2018
Alisson Becker's magic trick. #BRASUIpic.twitter.com/QCUAa5pSu3
Balloon is my self esteem and Alisson is my mom pic.twitter.com/Z7XeB0khBV- Duna Sherdo (@DunaSherdo) June 17, 2018
At the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018, which is taking place in Russia, Brazil's bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a draw at the Rostov Arena. The draw left many fans disappointed as this is first time in 40 years that Brazil did not manage to win their opening World Cup match. It is one of the most successful teams at the FIFA World Cup, having been crowned champions five times in the past.
trending news