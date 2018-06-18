At World Cup, Brazil Player Pops Giant Ball On Pitch, Becomes A Meme

"Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams," wrote one Twitter user

Updated: June 18, 2018 09:03 IST
Alisson was spotted popping a giant inflatable ball that rolled onto the pitch.

A giant red inflatable ball that found its way to the pitch during Sunday night's World Cup match between Switzerland and Brazil was promptly burst by Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker, better known as just Alisson. A video of Alisson stomping on the ball towards the end of the game, which ended in a 1-1 tie, has gone viral on social media. The short clip of Alisson ruthlessly popping the giant ball has also inspired hundreds of hilarious memes. Watch it below:
   
The fact that the Brazilian goalkeeper was merciless in his treatment of the beach ball is probably a good thing, given that in 2009, Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina cost them a game when he became distracted by a similar ball.

In any case, the picture of Alisson stomping on the ball has drawn many hilarious analogies. Take a look:

Many people had the same thought:
 
And several Liverpool jokes emerged:
   
And everyone had a good laugh
 
At the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018, which is taking place in Russia, Brazil's bid for a sixth World Cup got off to a slow start as Switzerland withstood an early onslaught to snatch a draw at the Rostov Arena. The draw left many fans disappointed as this is first time in 40 years that Brazil did not manage to win their opening World Cup match. It is one of the most successful teams at the FIFA World Cup, having been crowned champions five times in the past.
 

