Fevicol Had The Perfect Response To Harsh Goenka's 'Fevicol Or Alcohol' Question

Harsh Goenka is the chairman of RPG Enterprises.

For years, Fevicol, the popular adhesive brand, has been known for its classy yet quirky television commercials. But it has now proved it can be equally imaginative on social media too. When industrialist Harsh Goenka asked his followers whether they would prefer the bond of Fevicol or alcohol, the adhesive brand dug out one of its best responses. It suggested the choice depended on whether people want to bond for an evening or for life, tongue firmly in cheek.

“Just a question: What's better for bonding - Fevicol or alcohol?” asked Mr Goenka, the Chairman of RPG Enterprises. His followers responded with their preferred choice. But Fevicol won everyone's heart. It said, “Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life.”

Here's Mr Goenka's post and the response by Fevicol:

Just a question : What's better for bonding - fevicol or alcohol? — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 30, 2022

Depends on whether you want to bond for an evening or for life! https://t.co/jRXC345Dcm — Fevicol (@StuckByFevicol) January 31, 2022

At the time of writing, the post had received over 19.9k likes, with many people praising Fevicol for its sense of “humour”.

@StuckByFevicol great sense of Humour always???? — Mohit Sharma ???? (@sharmaGmohit) January 31, 2022

Best products, best stock, best humour ❤️ — Samaya (@sam_ception) January 31, 2022

One user said, “Nothing beats Fevicol, when it comes to bonding. Cheers for Life.”

Nothing beats Fevicol, when it comes to bonding. Cheers for Life! — Nishchint Sharma (@nishchintsharma) January 31, 2022

Impressed by the response, another wanted copywriting lessons from the brand.

Coming for copywriting lessons @ admin — Ritvik (@ritweets247) January 31, 2022

Here are a few more responses:

Your social media guy deserves a promotion for this tweet pic.twitter.com/asEGANrhr0 — Naveen Sodem (@nisar_naveen) January 31, 2022

Fevicol's ad campaigns have often amused viewers and made them appreciate the brand even more. One of its most celebrated ad campaigns, released in 2019, focussed on the brand's 60-year-journey through a well-stuck sofa that served several generations of a family, despite battling inclement weather and flood.

Watch it here:

One of the brand's advertisements also featured the controversy that arose when footballer Cristiano Ronaldo set aside two bottles of Coca-Cola and instead picked up a bottle of water during a press conference. Fevicol's take showed two bottles of its adhesive photoshopped onto the press conference table. It stated, “Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (neither will the bottle move, nor will the valuation drop).”

Then, in 2020, the brand had launched a satirical campaign aimed at the dramatic exit of Prince Harry and Megan Markle's exit from their duties as royals. The company took a jibe at the Royal Family, stating that they should have taken Fevicol out of India instead of the Kohinoor diamond.