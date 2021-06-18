Fevicol Had The Best Take On The Cristiano Ronaldo-Coca Cola Controversy

"Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka," Fevicol wrote while sharing the ad on Twitter

An image shared by adhesive brand Fevicol on Twitter.

At a recent press conference, star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo picked up two bottles of Coca-Cola and, with the slightest hint of derision, set them aside before holding up a bottle of water. The simple action sent Coca-Cola's shares tumbling from $56.10 to $55.22 by the end of the press conference and started a veritable social media storm. Since then, people have created memes on Ronaldo's Coca-Cola snub, dug up old videos that show him endorsing the aerated beverage and offered varied takes on the issue - but the funniest reaction, perhaps, came from unexpected quarters. Adhesive brand Fevicol used the controversy as an opportunity to create a hilarious ad that is being applauded on social media. 

Fevicol's ad features two bottles of its popular adhesive Photoshopped onto the press conference table. "Na bottle hategi, na valuation ghategi (neither will the bottle move, nor will the valuation drop)," read the caption, reiterating the brand's promise of facilitating an unbreakable bond.

"Haye ni mera Coka Coka Coka Coka Coka," Fevicol wrote while sharing the ad on Twitter, taking another tongue-in-cheek dig at the soft drink manufacturer. 

The tweet has racked up over 21,000 'likes' on the microblogging platform, where thousands of people praised the brand's creativity.

Businessman Harsh Goenka praised it as "brilliant marketing".

"Kudos to the advertising team," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Fevicol, hats off to your brilliant creativity," said another.

"Fevicol ads have been consistently brilliant from more than 2 decades," a Twitter user noted.

Indeed, Fevicol has entertained generations of Indians with its creative ad campaigns. Last year, their satirical dig at the dramatic exit of Duke and Duchess of Sussex -- Prince Harry and Meghan -- from the British Royal Family amused thousands. 

